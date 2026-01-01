Profilarr seamlessly connects your self-hosted Radarr and Sonarr instances to community-maintained databases of quality profiles and custom formats. It automatically applies tested configurations, thereby eliminating the need for manual entry. This effectively replaces hours of per-instance tuning with a single sync operation, ensuring every 'arr' app in your stack remains aligned with the latest community standards.

By self-hosting Profilarr alongside your media stack, you ensure that profile updates occur as per your schedule, coupled with complete visibility into what changes have been made and the reasons behind them. This approach negates any reliance on external services for pushing configurations to your local applications.