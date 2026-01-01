Deploy DumbDo in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted to-do list with file-based storage, dark mode, PWA support, and optional PIN protection — no database needed.
Choose a VPS plan for DumbDo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DumbDo
DumbDo is a deliberately simple to-do list application from DumbWare.io, built on the philosophy that most task tracking needs do not require a database, an account system, or a cloud subscription. Tasks are stored in a single JSON file, making backups a one-file copy and migrations quite straightforward.
The interface responds seamlessly on any screen size and automatically switches between dark and light mode. Optional PIN protection (4-10 digits) ensures secure access on shared servers. Progressive Web App support means you can install DumbDo on a phone or desktop and use it offline. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps your task data private, available from every device, and free from any third-party service changes.
Key features of DumbDo
No database needed
Stores all tasks in a single JSON file — nothing to provision, migrate, or maintain beyond the container itself.
Dark and light mode
Automatically follows the system color scheme preference for comfortable viewing in any environment or time of day.
Progressive Web App
Install DumbDo on any device for home-screen access and offline use without visiting the browser each time.
Optional PIN protection
Set a 4-10 digit PIN to restrict access on shared servers while keeping the interface quick to reach for authorised users.
Customizable site title
Rename the application instance to suit personal branding or distinguish between multiple deployments on the same VPS.
Why run DumbDo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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