SABnzbd is the premier open-source Usenet downloader, automating the entire pipeline from NZB file to the final file: parallel downloading from multiple servers, PAR2 integrity verification, automatic repair, and archive extraction â€” all without any manual steps. It has been the mainstay of media automation workflows for over a decade now.

Self-hosting SABnzbd on a VPS ensures 24/7 availability for RSS monitoring and download queues without needing to keep a home computer running. Datacenter bandwidth often far exceeds residential speeds, and downloads get stored on VPS storage for later streaming or retrieval through Sonarr, Radarr, and the broader media automation stack.