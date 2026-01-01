Deploy Typebot in one-click installation.
No-code chatbot builder for creating conversational forms, surveys, and interactive chat experiences you can self-host.
Choose a VPS plan for Typebot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Typebot
Typebot is a self-hosted conversational form builder that replaces static HTML forms with interactive, chat-like flows. Utilising its drag-and-drop canvas editor, teams can design multi-step conversations with conditional branching, custom variables, and native integrations â€” without writing any code. The platform is delivered as two services: a builder for designing and managing flows, and a viewer that serves published chatbots directly to end users.
Self-hosting Typebot on your VPS provides you with complete ownership of submission data, file uploads, and API credentials with no per-submission fees and no third-party data transfers. Your flows operate on your own domain, fully private, with no artificial limits on workspaces, team members, or published bots.
Key features of Typebot
Visual flow builder
Design branching conversations using a canvas editor with over 30 block types including inputs, conditionals, media embeds, and payment collection.
Native integrations
Connect flows directly to OpenAI, Google Sheets, Google Analytics, webhooks, Zapier, and Make.com without leaving the editor.
Conditional logic
Branch conversation paths based on user responses, variables, or API responses to deliver fully personalized experiences.
Flexible embed modes
Publish chatbots as popup overlays, side widgets, full-page chat, or inline embeds on any website or web app.
Real-time analytics
Track submission rates, drop-off points, and completion funnels for each published flow from the dashboard.
Team workspaces
Organize flows across multiple isolated workspaces with role-based access for different teams or clients.
Why run Typebot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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