Gerrit is an open-source, web-based code review system built upon Git. Each change is submitted as a patch set â€” essentially a versioned unit for review â€” which team members assess via inline comments, vote approvals, and customisable submission rules prior to its merger. Initially developed at Google and utilised by Android, Chromium, and Qt, Gerrit introduces a structured review discipline to any engineering team.

Hosting Gerrit independently on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides you with comprehensive control over repositories, access permissions, and code review workflows. Featuring a 'first-user-becomes-admin' bootstrap mechanism, granular per-project access rules, and a robust plugin ecosystem comprising over 100 extensions, it is specifically designed for teams requiring comprehensive audit trails and stringent code quality gates, thereby eliminating the need to depend on third-party platforms.