WhoDB is a quick, lightweight database management tool that enables you to explore and query various database systems via a unified web interface. It supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, ElasticSearch, and ClickHouse, making it a versatile option for developers and administrators who work with diverse data stacks.

WhoDB prioritises simplicity and speed: connect to your databases straight from the UI, execute queries, browse tables, and examine data â€” no intricate configuration or bulky client software needed. You can optionally integrate AI models such as OpenAI or Ollama to generate queries from natural language right within the interface.