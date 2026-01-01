Fusion is a minimalist open-source RSS reader written in Go that focuses on a fast, distraction-free reading workflow. It parses RSS and Atom feeds, auto-discovers feeds from website URLs, and organises subscriptions into groups while tracking unread state, bookmarks, and full-text search across your library.

Self-hosting Fusion on your VPS keeps your subscription list and reading history off third-party services, and its Fever API compatibility lets native mobile clients like Reeder, Unread, and FeedMe sync against your own instance instead of a cloud aggregator.