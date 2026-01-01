Bionic GPT is an open-source, on-premise replacement for ChatGPT, specifically designed for organisations that require generative AI while ensuring strict data confidentiality. Built around a high-performance Rust core, it combines a familiar ChatGPT-style interface with enterprise-grade features such as team workspaces, role-based access control, audit trails, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines for any document format.

Self-hosting Bionic GPT on your Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that prompts, chat history, embeddings, and uploaded documents remain within your controlled infrastructure, eliminating per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The platform seamlessly connects to any OpenAI-compatible model — be it local Ollama instances or remote providers — and integrates PostgreSQL with pgvector for semantic search, alongside a dedicated RAG engine for document ingestion and embedding generation.