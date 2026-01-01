Flame is a self-hosted startpage that transforms your server into an organised hub for all your applications and bookmarks. Everything is managed through an in-built GUI â€” no configuration files to edit, no restarts needed. You can add apps, organise bookmarks, and customise the look entirely from the browser itself.

Unlike hosted dashboard services, Flame runs entirely on your own VPS, thereby keeping your service inventory and bookmarks private. Its Docker label integration automatically discovers running containers, ensuring your dashboard remains updated as you deploy new services.