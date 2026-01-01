CiviCRM is a purpose-built open-source CRM for nonprofits, NGOs, associations, and civic organisations. Unlike sales-focused commercial CRMs, every module — contacts, contributions, memberships, events, mailings, and case management — is designed around the workflows of fundraisers, organisers, and program staff who manage constituents rather than leads.

Self-hosting CiviCRM on your own VPS keeps donor records, contribution history, and member data under your full control with no per-contact pricing, no third-party data processors, and full ownership of every report and segmentation you build.