Deploy CiviCRM with a one-click installation.
Open-source constituent relationship management built for nonprofits, advocacy groups, and member-driven organizations.
Choose a VPS plan for CiviCRM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CiviCRM
CiviCRM is a purpose-built open-source CRM for nonprofits, NGOs, associations, and civic organisations. Unlike sales-focused commercial CRMs, every module — contacts, contributions, memberships, events, mailings, and case management — is designed around the workflows of fundraisers, organisers, and program staff who manage constituents rather than leads.
Self-hosting CiviCRM on your own VPS keeps donor records, contribution history, and member data under your full control with no per-contact pricing, no third-party data processors, and full ownership of every report and segmentation you build.
Key features of CiviCRM
Contact management
Track unlimited contacts, households, and organizations with relationships, tags, and custom fields tailored to nonprofit workflows.
Contributions and fundraising
Accept online donations, manage pledges, run recurring giving programs, and reconcile contributions with built-in financial reporting.
Membership management
Automate membership registrations, renewals, and tiered benefits with customisable membership types and lifecycle reminders.
Events and registration
Create event pages, sell tickets, manage attendees, and track participation history alongside the rest of each contact record.
Email and mass mailing
Segment audiences, send targeted email blasts, and measure opens, clicks, and bounces without paying per-contact mailing fees.
Why run CiviCRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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