FlareSolverr is a specialised proxy server that uses headless Chromium to automatically resolve JavaScript challenges, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-bot protection mechanisms put in place by Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD. It offers a simple HTTP API that tools such as Jackett and Prowlarr utilise to access protected sites without any manual intervention.

Hosting FlareSolverr yourself on your VPS ensures dedicated resources for headless browser operations, round-the-clock availability for your media automation stack, and improved Cloudflare challenge success rates as compared to residential IPs which are more prone to being flagged or throttled.