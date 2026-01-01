Deploy FlareSolverr in one click installation.
Proxy server that automatically bypasses Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD protection for web scraping and media automation tools.
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What you can build with FlareSolverr
FlareSolverr is a specialised proxy server that uses headless Chromium to automatically resolve JavaScript challenges, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-bot protection mechanisms put in place by Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD. It offers a simple HTTP API that tools such as Jackett and Prowlarr utilise to access protected sites without any manual intervention.
Hosting FlareSolverr yourself on your VPS ensures dedicated resources for headless browser operations, round-the-clock availability for your media automation stack, and improved Cloudflare challenge success rates as compared to residential IPs which are more prone to being flagged or throttled.
Key features of FlareSolverr
Cloudflare Bypass
Automatically solves Cloudflare JS challenges and browser integrity checks so downstream tools can access protected sites without manual handling.
Simple HTTP API
Exposes a straightforward REST endpoint that any application can call to route requests through the challenge-solving proxy with minimal integration effort.
Session Management
Maintains persistent browser sessions with cookie storage so repeated requests to the same site avoid re-solving challenges unnecessarily.
Headless Chromium
Uses a real browser engine to address challenges that block basic HTTP clients, thereby achieving higher success rates against modern bot detection systems.
arr Stack Compatible
Natively supported by Jackett, Prowlarr, and other media automation tools as a first-class proxy option for Cloudflare-protected indexers.
Why run FlareSolverr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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