qBittorrent is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that delivers professional-grade features without advertisements, bundled software, or privacy-compromising telemetry. Originally built as a lightweight alternative to bloated commercial torrent clients, it combines sequential downloading, bandwidth scheduling, IP filtering, and an integrated search engine in a clean interface.

Running qBittorrent on a VPS provides always-on downloading and seeding with datacenter-grade bandwidth, removes the impact on home network performance during large transfers, and integrates seamlessly with media automation tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for hands-free library management.