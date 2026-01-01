WatchState is an open-source tool designed for households that operate multiple media servers. Instead of depending on Trakt or other third-party services, it directly communicates with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby APIs to ensure play states, resume positions, and watch history remain consistent across all connected backends.

Self-hosting WatchState on your own VPS ensures account tokens, viewing data, and webhook traffic remain completely under your control. The container comes with a web UI for adding backends, supports many-to-many or one-way sync, and combines scheduled imports with real-time webhook events, ensuring changes propagate within seconds.