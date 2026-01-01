Mail-Archiver is an open-source email archiving and search platform built on ASP.NET Core and PostgreSQL. It connects to IMAP and Microsoft 365 accounts via the Graph API, syncing emails automatically on a configurable schedule so you always have a searchable, local copy of every message and attachment.

Self-hosting your email archive puts compliance, audit trails, and long-term storage under your full control â€” no third-party cloud access, no per-mailbox fees, and no dependency on your email provider's retention policy. Emails can be exported as .mbox or .eml archives, restored back to any mailbox, or searched in seconds across years of history.