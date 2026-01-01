COPS (Calibre OPDS PHP Server) is a fast, read-only alternative to the built-in Calibre content server. It makes an existing Calibre library accessible — specifically, the standard metadata.db file — via a straightforward HTML interface for browsers and an OPDS feed for ebook readers such as Moon+ Reader, KyBook, Aldiko, and Marvin. Since it operates on plain PHP without its own dedicated database, it remains responsive even on modest hardware and initiates quickly within seconds.

Self-hosting COPS on a VPS provides mobile ebook readers with a fast catalog endpoint without needing to keep a Calibre desktop instance running, and it integrates seamlessly with Calibre-Web for users who prefer a read-only public catalog distinct from their comprehensive management UI.