Apache Kvrocks is a distributed NoSQL key-value database that speaks the Redis RESP protocol but persists data on disk through RocksDB instead of keeping the full dataset in memory. The result is a drop-in target for any Redis client that holds dramatically larger datasets on the same hardware, ideal for workloads where in-memory Redis becomes too expensive.

Kvrocks supports all major Redis data types, namespaces with per-tenant tokens, async binlog replication, Redis Sentinel for failover, and a centrally managed cluster mode. Self-hosting Kvrocks on a VPS gives applications a persistent Redis-compatible store with full control over RocksDB tuning, compression, and storage layout without managed-service pricing.