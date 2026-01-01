Swing Music offers your personal audio collection the streaming-quality experience that commercial services offer â€” without any subscription fees, licensing restrictions, or audio compression. It automatically scans your music folders, extracts all the metadata, and organises everything by artist, album, and genre with a polished web interface that includes album art, lyrics display, and personalised daily mixes generated from your listening history.

Self-hosting on your VPS offers you reliable remote access to your library from anywhere, without depending on home upload speeds or dynamic IPs. FLAC and other lossless formats play natively, ensuring your audio fidelity is never compromised, and multi-user profiles mean the entire family can share a single library while maintaining separate listening histories.