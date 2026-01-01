GitLab Community Edition is a comprehensive DevOps platform that combines Git repository hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, code review, and container registry in a single self-hosted application. It eliminates the need to integrate multiple separate tools and provides teams with a complete software development lifecycle platform under full organizational control.

Self-hosting GitLab removes per-user pricing and keeps source code, CI/CD secrets, and security scan results on infrastructure you own. Please note: initial startup takes 3-10 minutes as all internal services initialize — 502 errors during this period are normal. A minimum of 2 CPU cores and 4 GB RAM is recommended for small team deployments.