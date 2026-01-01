Deploy Marimo in one click installation.
Reactive Python notebook with automatic cell re-execution, SQL support, and git-friendly pure-Python file format.
Choose a VPS plan for Marimo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Marimo
Marimo ek next-generation Python notebook hai jo traditional Jupyter notebooks ki hidden-state problems ko khatam karta hai. Yeh cells ke beech ki dependencies ko automatically track karta hai aur values change hone par downstream cells ko reactively re-execute karta hai, jisse aapka notebook hamesha data ki current state ko reflect karta hai. Notebooks plain .py files ke roop mein store hote hain â€” jo fully version-controllable hain, pull requests mein reviewable hain, aur standard Python scripts ke roop mein executable hain ya standalone web apps ke roop mein deploy kiye ja sakte hain.
Apne VPS par Marimo ko self-host karne se aapki team ko ek persistent, always-on notebook environment milta hai jo kisi bhi browser se accessible hai, jismein same server par databases ko query karne ke liye pre-installed SQL support hai, aur analysis ko private rakhne ke liye token-based authentication bhi hai.
Key features of Marimo
Reactive Execution
Cells automatically re-run when their dependencies change, eliminating stale state bugs that make traditional notebooks unreliable.
Git-Friendly Format
Notebooks are stored as pure Python files, making them diffable, reviewable in PRs, and executable from the command line.
Built-In SQL Support
Query databases and dataframes with SQL directly inside notebooks without extra libraries or configuration.
Interactive UI Elements
Add sliders, dropdowns, tables, and other interactive widgets to turn analysis notebooks into shareable web apps.
Modern Editor
Autocomplete, formatting, error highlighting, and a dataframe viewer make writing and debugging Python faster.
Why run Marimo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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