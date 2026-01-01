NetBird Client is a modern VPN solution that creates WireGuard-based overlay networks between devices without complex server configuration. It automatically establishes peer-to-peer connections with enterprise-grade features including SSO integration, multi-factor authentication, and granular access policies — all managed through a central control plane without a traditional VPN hub.

Running the NetBird client on your VPS connects your cloud infrastructure to your private NetBird network, enabling secure, encrypted access to services and resources across your entire environment while keeping sensitive workloads completely off the public internet and under your full control.