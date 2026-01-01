MeshCentral is a complete open-source remote monitoring and management platform that lets you take over remote desktops, run shells, transfer files, and inspect device telemetry across Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD machines from a single web console. Lightweight agents run on each managed device and connect outbound to your MeshCentral server, so you can reach them through firewalls and NAT without VPN tunnels.

Self-hosting MeshCentral on your VPS gives you a private TeamViewer or AnyDesk replacement with no per-seat fees, no bandwidth caps, and no third-party access to your remote sessions. The platform is the core technology behind Tactical RMM and is deployed by IT shops, MSPs, and home labs to manage anything from a handful of personal devices to thousands of customer endpoints.