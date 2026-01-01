Overleaf is a browser-based collaborative LaTeX editor used by millions of researchers, academics, and engineers worldwide. It replaces local LaTeX installations with a cloud-based environment where teams can write, compile, and review documents in real time â€” with full LaTeX support including custom packages, BibTeX, and cross-referencing.

Self-hosting Overleaf on your own VPS keeps sensitive research, proprietary manuscripts, and institutional documents fully under your control. You get the same real-time collaboration and rich LaTeX compilation pipeline as the cloud service, without data leaving your infrastructure or requiring per-seat SaaS subscriptions.