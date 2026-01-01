CyberChef is a powerful, web-based data manipulation tool developed by GCHQ, offering over 300 built-in operations for encryption, encoding, compression, hashing, and data format conversion — all through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The unique recipe system lets you chain multiple operations into reusable, shareable workflows, while the "Magic" feature automatically detects encoding types to accelerate analysis.

Because CyberChef processes everything client-side in your browser, sensitive data never leaves your machine. Self-hosting your own instance on a VPS ensures it is always available for your team, accessible only within your infrastructure, and free from dependence on public hosted versions — critical for security operations and incident response workflows that handle confidential data.