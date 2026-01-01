Deploy Trino with one-click installation.
Fast distributed SQL query engine for running federated analytics across data lakes, warehouses, and operational databases.
Choose a VPS plan for Trino
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trino
Trino is a high-performance distributed SQL query engine originally developed at Facebook as Presto and now maintained by the Trino Software Foundation. It enables analysts and engineers to run interactive ANSI SQL queries across heterogeneous data sources â€” object storage, relational databases, message brokers, and search indexes â€” joining and aggregating them as if they lived in a single warehouse, without ETL or data movement.
Self-hosting Trino on your VPS provides data teams with a federated query layer they fully control, with no per-query fees and no vendor lock-in. The bundled web UI displays running queries, worker utilization, and execution plans so operators can debug performance and tune cluster resources directly from the browser.
Key features of Trino
Federated SQL queries
Connect dozens of data sources through pluggable connectors and join across them in a single ANSI SQL statement without staging or ETL.
Massively parallel engine
Vectorized in-memory execution and adaptive query planning deliver interactive latency on terabyte-scale data lakes and warehouses.
Extensive connector catalog
Official connectors for Iceberg, Delta Lake, Hudi, Hive, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Kafka, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, and more.
Built-in web console
Browser-based UI displays running and completed queries, worker health, stage-level metrics, and execution plans for quick performance debugging.
ANSI SQL with extensions
Full standard SQL with window functions, lateral joins, arrays, maps, JSON, geospatial types, and user-defined functions.
JDBC, ODBC, and Python
Drop-in drivers and clients connect BI tools like Tableau, Superset, and Metabase, plus data-science notebooks and ETL pipelines.
Why run Trino on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.