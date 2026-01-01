pretix is a feature-rich, open-source ticketing platform specifically designed for event organizers who wish to sell tickets without incurring per-ticket fees to commercial services such as Eventbrite or Ticketmaster. Developed and maintained by pretix GmbH in Germany, it powers thousands of events globally — ranging from small workshops to major conferences and festivals — and is engineered to manage high-traffic on-sale periods without any system crashes.

Self-hosting pretix on your own VPS ensures that attendee data, payment configuration, and revenue remain under your complete control. Rather than parting with a percentage of every ticket to a third-party gateway, you only pay a flat hosting fee — and you also ensure full compliance with GDPR by retaining personal data within infrastructure that you manage.