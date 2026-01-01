RabbitMQ is the de facto standard open-source message broker, implementing AMQP alongside support for MQTT, STOMP, and other protocols. It decouples producers and consumers so messages queue safely when recipients are unavailable and are delivered reliably when they reconnect — eliminating the fragility of direct API calls between services.

Self-hosting RabbitMQ removes per-message pricing and vendor lock-in, keeps sensitive business events within your own infrastructure, and gives you full control over queue configurations, routing rules, and data retention policies. The built-in management UI provides real-time visibility into message flows, queue depths, and consumer performance without external monitoring tools.