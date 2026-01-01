Plik is an open-source temporary file sharing platform that allows you to upload files and share secure, expiring links with anyone — without relying on third-party cloud services. Designed with privacy and flexibility in mind, it supports password-protected uploads, one-time download links that disappear after the first access, and end-to-end encryption using the age protocol.

Self-hosting Plik on your VPS implies your files remain on infrastructure you control, with configurable retention periods and file size limits. The modern Vue 3 web interface facilitates easy management of uploads, while the built-in CLI client enables scripted file transfers from any platform.