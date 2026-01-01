Workout Cool is a self-hosted fitness coaching platform that offers a comprehensive exercise database, a structured workout plan builder, and session tracking â€” all running on your own server with no subscription fees or third-party data sharing. Users can browse exercises with instructional video demonstrations, build custom workout programs organised by muscle group or training goal, and record training sessions to track performance over time.

Unlike hosted fitness apps that keep historical data locked behind subscriptions, Workout Cool stores all training history in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure. The platform supports email and password authentication along with optional Google OAuth, and the embedded exercise library can be pre-filled with sample data upon first launch.