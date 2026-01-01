Glance is a Go-based, self-hosted dashboard that centralizes your important information streams into a single, customizable page. It supports a wide collection of widgets â€” RSS feeds, weather forecasts, Hacker News, Reddit, YouTube channels, server statistics, Docker container status, and more â€” all updating in real time with a minimal resource footprint.

Hosting Glance on your VPS keeps your personal data feeds private and allows integration with internal APIs and services not accessible to cloud-hosted alternatives. A default configuration is created automatically on first start so you can access a working dashboard immediately after deployment.