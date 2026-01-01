Unmanic is a self-hosted media library optimization tool that automatically scans your files and transcodes them into consistent formats using FFmpeg. Instead of manually converting files or writing scripts, Unmanic continuously monitors a library directory, identifies files that don't match your configured output presets, and queues them for processing â€” all managed through a web interface.

Self-hosting Unmanic on a VPS gives you an always-on conversion pipeline for your media collection. Whether you're standardizing video codecs, reducing file sizes, or processing DVR recordings, Unmanic handles the jobs in the background without requiring your desktop machine to stay powered on.