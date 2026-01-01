Firefly III is the gold standard for self-hosted personal finance management. It provides a comprehensive platform to track your income, expenses, and budgets with the precision of professional accounting software. The double-entry bookkeeping system records every transaction with full source and destination context, creating an accurate ledger you can audit at any time.

By self-hosting on your own VPS, you eliminate the risk of sharing sensitive financial data with third-party aggregators, ensuring your net worth, spending habits, and account balances remain strictly confidential with no subscription fees and no data-mining.