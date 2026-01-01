TimeTagger is an open-source web-based time tracker built around an interactive timeline and a tag-driven workflow rather than rigid project hierarchies. Designed for freelancers, consultants, and individuals who bill by the hour, it replaces clunky timesheet software with a fast, keyboard-friendly UI that runs in any modern browser and syncs across devices.

Self-hosting TimeTagger on your own VPS keeps every recorded minute, client tag, and invoice export under your control — no third-party SaaS holding your billing history hostage, no per-seat fees, and no risk of an account being closed during a busy week.