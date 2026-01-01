OneTimeSecret lets you share sensitive information — passwords, API keys, private messages — through links that self-destruct after a single view. Once the recipient opens the link, the secret is permanently deleted from the server, leaving no trace behind.

Self-hosting OneTimeSecret on your own VPS ensures that shared secrets never touch third-party infrastructure. You have complete control over the encryption, retention policies, and access logs, making it ideal for teams that handle credentials, customer data, or any information too sensitive for email or chat.