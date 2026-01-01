Snipe-IT is a robust, open-source IT asset management system built on Laravel that assists organisations in tracking hardware assets, software licenses, accessories, and consumables throughout their lifecycle. With over 13,000 GitHub stars, it provides enterprise-grade features including check-in/check-out workflows, depreciation tracking, warranty management, and extensive reporting — all without hefty licensing fees.

Self-hosting Snipe-IT on your VPS provides you with complete ownership of critical asset and license data without recurring per-user or per-asset charges. The MariaDB-backed deployment scales from small teams to large enterprises, managing thousands of assets while ensuring swift queries for barcode scanning, reporting, and REST API integrations.