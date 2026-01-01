Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin platform that offers developers and teams a private, feature-rich alternative to public code sharing services. With syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, organized folder structures for snippet collections, password-protected pastes, and customizable expiration settings, it addresses every code-sharing requirement without transmitting sensitive content to external servers. A REST API facilitates programmatic snippet creation directly from CI pipelines, editors, and automation scripts.

By self-hosting Pastefy on your VPS, you ensure that API keys, database credentials, internal configurations, and proprietary logic remain entirely within your infrastructure. This eliminates the size and rate limits typically found in public pastebin services, and provides you with the capability to implement custom data retention policies that meet your organization's security and compliance requirements.