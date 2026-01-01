OwnTracks Recorder is the official backend for the OwnTracks iOS and Android apps, giving you a fully self-hosted alternative to commercial location-sharing services. The Recorder subscribes to your private MQTT broker, ingests location publishes from your phones, and stores every point as plain files on disk with no external database required.

A built-in HTTP server exposes a REST API, a live WebSocket stream, and ready-made views for last positions, daily tracks, and GeoJSON maps. This template bundles the Recorder with an Eclipse Mosquitto broker that has password authentication enabled out of the box, so you can point your OwnTracks apps at your VPS and start collecting location history without ever sending your movement data to a third party.