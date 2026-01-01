Deploy Form.io in one click installation.
Open-source form builder and data management API platform for creating, embedding, and managing dynamic forms.
Choose a VPS plan for Form.io
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Form.io
Form.io is an open-source form building and API platform that lets developers create complex forms, manage submissions, and build data-driven applications. It combines a visual drag-and-drop form builder with a powerful REST API backend, making it straightforward to embed forms in any web or mobile application.
Self-hosting Form.io gives you full ownership of your form data and submissions. Organizations handling sensitive information â€” survey responses, customer intake forms, or internal workflows â€” benefit from keeping everything on their own infrastructure with no per-submission fees and full data sovereignty.
Key features of Form.io
Visual form builder
Drag-and-drop editor supports text fields, file uploads, nested forms, and conditional logic without writing code.
Auto-generated REST API
Every form automatically generates a REST API for creating, reading, and managing submissions from any application.
Role-based access control
Control who can submit, view, or administer forms with fine-grained role and permission management.
Custom submission actions
Trigger webhooks, send emails, or transform data automatically when a form submission arrives.
Embeddable JavaScript SDK
Embed forms in React, Angular, Vue, or any web app using the official Form.io JavaScript SDK.
Why run Form.io on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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