Hemmelig is a self-hosted application for sharing sensitive information through encrypted, self-destructing links. Passwords, API keys, and private notes are encrypted client-side before they even leave the browser, so the server only ever stores ciphertext it cannot decrypt. Each secret can be locked behind a passphrase, restricted by IP, set to expire after a chosen time, or limited to a maximum number of views.

Running Hemmelig on your own VPS ensures all shared credentials remain off third-party infrastructure. You control the retention rules, the access logs, and the encryption boundary, making it an ideal solution for teams that hand off credentials, customer data, or any payload too sensitive to leave in email or chat history.