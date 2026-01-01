Up to 69% off for Hemmelig

Deploy Hemmelig in one click installation.

Share encrypted, self-destructing secrets through one-time links that vanish after the first read.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Hemmelig in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Hemmelig

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Hemmelig

Hemmelig is a self-hosted application for sharing sensitive information through encrypted, self-destructing links. Passwords, API keys, and private notes are encrypted client-side before they even leave the browser, so the server only ever stores ciphertext it cannot decrypt. Each secret can be locked behind a passphrase, restricted by IP, set to expire after a chosen time, or limited to a maximum number of views.

Running Hemmelig on your own VPS ensures all shared credentials remain off third-party infrastructure. You control the retention rules, the access logs, and the encryption boundary, making it an ideal solution for teams that hand off credentials, customer data, or any payload too sensitive to leave in email or chat history.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Hemmelig

Client-side encryption

Secrets are encrypted in the browser with AES-256-GCM before upload, so the server never sees plaintext.

One-time links

Each link self-destructs after a configurable view count or expiration window, leaving no trace behind.

Password & IP protection

Lock secrets with an optional passphrase or restrict access to specific IP ranges for an extra layer of security.

Encrypted file uploads

Attach files to a secret with the same end-to-end encryption applied to text payloads, ready for authenticated users.

QR code sharing

Generate QR codes for any confidential link, so recipients can open it on their mobile phone without having to copy lengthy URLs.

No account required

Anyone can create and open a secret without signing up, while optional accounts unlock files and history.

Why run Hemmelig on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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