RustFS is a high-performance, distributed object storage system, built entirely in Rust. It offers full Amazon S3 API compatibility, coupled with Rust's memory safety guarantees and raw performance that surpasses traditional solutions. Designed specifically for data lakes, AI/ML pipelines, and big data workloads, RustFS employs erasure coding to protect against data loss and bitrot detection to ensure long-term data integrity.

Self-hosting RustFS on your own VPS places your object storage infrastructure entirely under your control â€” ensuring no per-GB fees, no egress charges, and no vendor lock-in. The integrated web console allows you to manage buckets, configure access policies, and monitor storage usage without the need for any additional tooling.