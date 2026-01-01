Marreta is a self-hosted web proxy that fetches and processes web pages to deliver clean, readable versions stripped of tracking cookies, ads, and access barriers. It normalizes URLs, removes noise from HTML output, and caches results locally so repeated reads return instantly. Custom per-domain rules let you fine-tune how specific sites are cleaned and rendered.

Running Marreta on your own VPS means all processing happens on infrastructure you control — no third-party reading service receives your browsing history. The result is a private, fast, and self-contained alternative to cloud-based reader proxies, with no usage limits and no data leaving your server.