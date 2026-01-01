Mailpit is an open-source email testing and debugging tool built for developers. It runs an in-built SMTP server that intercepts all outgoing emails from your applications and displays the captured messages in a clean, searchable web inbox — without ever sending emails to real recipients. This makes it safe to test email notification flows, iterate on email templates, and verify SMTP configurations in development and staging environments.

Mailpit is the modern, actively maintained replacement for MailHog (which is no longer maintained). It comes as a single lightweight binary with a fast SQLite-backed message store, full-text search, HTML email rendering, a REST API, and optional SMTP and UI authentication — all with a negligible memory footprint.