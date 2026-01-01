LibreNMS is a fully-featured, GPL-licensed network monitoring system that automatically discovers your entire infrastructure over SNMP, CDP, LLDP, OSPF, BGP, and ARP. It supports thousands of device models from Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik, Arista, HPE, Fortinet, and many more out of the box, providing you with per-port traffic graphs, alerting, and topology mapping without any per-device licensing fees.

Self-hosting LibreNMS on your VPS ensures sensitive infrastructure telemetry remains on hardware you control, without any agent footprint on monitored devices. This deployment bundles LibreNMS with MariaDB, Redis, and a dedicated poller dispatcher container, thereby ensuring polling and alerting continue to run reliably alongside the web UI.