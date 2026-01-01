Deploy SnapOtter with one-click installation.
Self-hosted image processing suite with 55+ tools, local AI features, and batch pipelines — images never leave your server.
Choose a VPS plan for SnapOtter
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SnapOtter
SnapOtter एक सेल्फ-होस्टेड इमेज मैनिपुलेशन प्लेटफॉर्म है जो एक व्यापक एडिटिंग टूलकिट — रीसाइज़, क्रॉप, कंप्रेस, कन्वर्ट, वॉटरमार्क, और बहुत कुछ — को लोकल AI क्षमताओं के साथ जोड़ता है, जिसमें बैकग्राउंड रिमूवल, इमेज अपस्केलिंग, OCR, और फोटो रेस्टोरेशन शामिल हैं। सभी प्रोसेसिंग आपके अपने सर्वर पर CPU या GPU का उपयोग करके चलती है, इसलिए ओरिजिनल फ़ाइलें और परिणाम कभी भी बाहरी सेवाओं से होकर नहीं गुजरते हैं।
23 कैमरा RAW फॉर्मेट और 14 आउटपुट फॉर्मेट सहित 55+ इनपुट फॉर्मेट के सपोर्ट के साथ, SnapOtter क्विक सिंगल-इमेज एडिट से लेकर इसके विजुअल पाइपलाइन बिल्डर का उपयोग करके बनाए गए कॉम्प्लेक्स बैच वर्कफ़्लो तक सब कुछ संभालता है। इंटरैक्टिव स्वैगर डॉक्यूमेंटेशन के साथ एक REST API इमेज प्रोसेसिंग को किसी भी एप्लिकेशन या ऑटोमेशन में इंटीग्रेट करना सीधा बनाता है।
Key features of SnapOtter
55+ format support
Processes JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, TIFF, PDF, SVG, 23 camera RAW formats, and more — convert between any supported format in a single operation.
Local AI processing
Background removal, image upscaling, OCR, face enhancement, and photo restoration run entirely on your VPS CPU or GPU — no external API calls or data sharing.
Visual pipeline builder
Chain multiple image operations into reusable pipelines for batch processing, so repetitive workflows run automatically without manual steps each time.
REST API with docs
Every tool is accessible via a documented REST API with interactive Swagger UI at /api/docs, making it easy to integrate image processing into applications and scripts.
Batch processing
Upload and transform entire folders of images in one job, applying the same operations across hundreds of files simultaneously.
Why run SnapOtter on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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