Atomic Server is an open-source headless CMS and graph database built on Atomic Data, a strict subset of RDF that gives every piece of content a typed schema and a stable URL. Unlike traditional CMSs that store opaque blobs, Atomic Server stores structured, linked data that can be queried, validated, and synchronized in real time across clients.

Self-hosting Atomic Server on your own VPS keeps your knowledge graph, documents, and tables under your full control, with no vendor lock-in or per-seat fees. Built-in WebSockets stream live updates to every connected client, making it a strong foundation for collaborative tools, internal wikis, and custom apps that need a structured, real-time backend.