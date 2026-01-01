Up to 69% off for SoulSync

Deploy SoulSync in one click installation.

Automated music discovery and collection management platform that bridges streaming services to your self-hosted library.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy SoulSync in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for SoulSync

64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹799/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹799/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with SoulSync

SoulSync is an intelligent music management platform which connects your streaming accounts â€” Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer â€” to your self-hosted music library. It automatically mirrors playlists, keeps track of artists for new releases, enriches metadata through ten parallel background workers, and organises downloaded files as per your preferred naming conventions.

Unlike passive media servers, SoulSync actively manages your collection: it generates personalised discovery playlists, syncs listening history, and integrates with Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome to keep your local library in sync with your streaming preferences. Self-hosting keeps your listening data private and your collection completely under your control.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of SoulSync

Streaming service sync

Mirror playlists from Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer directly to your local music library with automatic updates.

Artist release monitoring

Track your favourite artists and automatically download new releases as soon as they appear on connected streaming platforms.

Metadata enrichment

Ten parallel background workers pull artwork, lyrics, and tags from MusicBrainz, Spotify, Genius, and LRClib to keep your collection well-organized.

Media server integration

Connect to Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome so your local library stays in sync with your streaming history and playlists.

Discovery playlists

Generate personalized playlists â€” Release Radar, Discovery Weekly, and decade or genre mixes â€” based on your listening habits.

Why run SoulSync on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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