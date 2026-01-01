SoulSync is an intelligent music management platform which connects your streaming accounts â€” Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer â€” to your self-hosted music library. It automatically mirrors playlists, keeps track of artists for new releases, enriches metadata through ten parallel background workers, and organises downloaded files as per your preferred naming conventions.

Unlike passive media servers, SoulSync actively manages your collection: it generates personalised discovery playlists, syncs listening history, and integrates with Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome to keep your local library in sync with your streaming preferences. Self-hosting keeps your listening data private and your collection completely under your control.