Deploy Easy!Appointments with one-click installation.
Free open-source appointment scheduling system with customer self-booking, multi-provider calendars, and automated email notifications.
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What you can build with Easy!Appointments
Easy!Appointments is a comprehensive, open-source scheduling platform that enables service-based businesses to offer online appointment booking without incurring per-booking fees or getting locked into a specific platform. Customers can view real-time availability and book their preferred slots themselves, thereby minimising phone interruptions and the need for manual calendar management for staff.
The system accommodates multiple service providers, each with their independent calendars, customisable booking forms, and automated email reminders that significantly reduce no-show rates. Google Calendar synchronisation ensures schedules remain updated with the tools staff are already accustomed to using. Various industries, ranging from healthcare and beauty to consulting and education, depend on Easy!Appointments due to its intuitive interface and adaptable configuration. This particular deployment integrates the application with a MySQL database, ensuring reliable persistence of scheduling data.
Key features of Easy!Appointments
Customer self-booking
Customers can view real-time availability and book appointments online without any back-and-forth with the staff.
Multi-provider calendars
Manages individual calendars and availability windows for each service provider, preventing double-bookings across teams.
Automated notifications
Sends confirmation and reminder emails automatically, reducing no-show rates without any manual follow-up.
Google Calendar sync
Synchronises bookings with Google Calendar so providers can see their appointments alongside the rest of their schedule.
Customizable booking forms
Customize the fields customers fill in during booking to collect the details each service type requires.
Why run Easy!Appointments on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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