CitrineOS is an LF Energy open-source charging station management system (CSMS) built around the OCPP 2.0.1 protocol, with backwards support for OCPP 1.6. The server routes WebSocket messages from EV chargers, persists transactions and configuration in PostgreSQL with PostGIS, and exposes REST and GraphQL APIs through a Hasura layer for operator integrations.

Self-hosting CitrineOS on your VPS keeps station telemetry, driver authorizations, and transaction history under your own control instead of a vendor cloud. The Hasura GraphQL console lets you query and manage charging station data directly in the browser, while OCPP WebSocket ports remain open for chargers to connect.