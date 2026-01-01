Deploy Pinchflat in one click installation.
Self-hosted YouTube media manager that automatically downloads new videos from your favourite channels and playlists with zero manual effort.
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What you can build with Pinchflat
Pinchflat is a self-hosted YouTube content manager built on yt-dlp that automates downloading and organizing videos from channels and playlists. Set up a rule once â€” Pinchflat periodically checks for new content and downloads it automatically, with first-class support for Plex, Jellyfin, and Kodi libraries so your media center stays up to date without any manual work.
Running Pinchflat on your VPS keeps downloads running 24/7 without tying up your home bandwidth or computer. SponsorBlock integration skips sponsored segments, RSS feed generation turns channels into podcast feeds, and optional auto-deletion manages storage automatically as your library grows.
Key features of Pinchflat
Automated Channel Downloads
Set rules for channels or playlists and Pinchflat periodically checks for new uploads, downloading them automatically without any manual trigger.
Media Center Integration
First-class support for Plex, Jellyfin, and Kodi with a powerful naming system that organises files exactly as your media server expects.
SponsorBlock Support
Automatically skips or cuts sponsored segments, intros, and outros from downloaded videos using community-sourced SponsorBlock data.
RSS Feed Generation
Converts YouTube channels and playlists into RSS feeds so you can follow video creators in any podcast or feed reader app.
Smart Storage Management
Configure auto-deletion of older content by age or count to keep disk usage in check as your archive grows.
Why run Pinchflat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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