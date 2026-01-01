Temporal is an open-source durable workflow execution platform that enables developers to write long-running, fault-tolerant applications as ordinary code. Workflows written with Temporal withstand process crashes, network partitions, and infrastructure failures automatically â€” no manual checkpointing, state machines in databases, or complex retry logic is required. When a worker restarts, execution resumes precisely from where it left off.

This deployment operates the complete Temporal stack: the server with PostgreSQL for persistence and Elasticsearch for workflow history search and visibility. The included web UI enables you to monitor active workflows, examine event histories, search through executions based on status or custom attributes, and trigger signals â€” providing your team with complete observability into ongoing business processes.