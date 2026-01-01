Lowcoder is an open-source low-code platform that lets developers and operations teams assemble internal tools, admin panels, and customer portals with a visual drag-and-drop builder. With 50-plus components, native connectors for databases and REST APIs, and full JavaScript support for business logic, teams ship working applications in hours rather than weeks â€” without rebuilding a frontend from scratch.

Self-hosting Lowcoder on your own VPS keeps application logic, data source credentials, and internal user data inside your infrastructure. There are no per-seat fees, no usage caps, and no third-party access to the workflows your business depends on day to day.